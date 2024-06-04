EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. 3,030,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,011. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

