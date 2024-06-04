Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 4th (ACGL, ADSK, AGIO, AXP, BAC, BKH, CASY, CHG, CIGI, CLSK)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 4th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $270.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $122.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $621.00 to $646.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $268.00 to $302.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $331.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $62.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $222.00 to $218.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $105.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $101.00 to $105.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $91.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $151.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $122.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $618.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $250.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $181.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $125.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $375.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $142.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $142.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $354.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $220.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

