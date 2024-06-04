Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,101 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,911. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.