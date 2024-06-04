Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.28 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and approximately $691,822.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,874.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.98 or 0.00677224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00118299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00041756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00064493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00088963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,628,488 coins and its circulating supply is 75,629,757 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.