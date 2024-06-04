Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 191,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 363,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

