Ethereum Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,815.79 or 0.05404006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $458.46 billion and $13.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00050822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,146,772 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

