Ethereum Price Tops $3,812.50 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion and approximately $13.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,812.50 or 0.05401516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00051157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,146,772 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

