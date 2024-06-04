EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

About EVE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EVE by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EVE by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EVE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

