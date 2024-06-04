EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
EVE Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
See Also
