Evercore ISI Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $274.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

BURL stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 928.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

