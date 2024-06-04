Evercore ISI Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $91.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.21 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

