Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 355.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,006 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Evolus worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Evolus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.32. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,050.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,628 shares of company stock valued at $830,947 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

