Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,601,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

