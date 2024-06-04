FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 163,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

