Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $13,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

