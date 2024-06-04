FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Raises Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.18. The company has a market cap of £469.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,154.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.24. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.25).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($638.24). In related news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £999.94 ($1,281.15). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($638.24). Insiders bought a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $1,064,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

