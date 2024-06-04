Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.29. 364,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

