FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 451.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,678. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

