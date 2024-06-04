Financial Review: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) versus Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -14.72% -31.88% -7.29% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Golden Sun Health Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $31.21 million 0.93 -$4.74 million ($0.16) -5.69 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 2.42 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Summary

Golden Sun Health Technology Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. It provides its services through partnership with sales channels, internet and mobile advertisement, word of mouth referral, and marketing events and activities. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

