FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Purchases A$512,115.63 in Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$512,115.63 ($343,701.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

