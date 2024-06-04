First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.16.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,985 shares of company stock worth $13,559,316. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,400.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

