First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,600,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,468 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $33.92.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
