First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,600,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,468 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $33.92.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

