Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

