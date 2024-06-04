Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

FWONK stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,753,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,223,307 shares of company stock valued at $172,410,371 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

