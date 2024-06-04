FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 208,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,862. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

