FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure makes up about 2.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 324,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,806. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $770.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

