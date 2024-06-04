GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 2.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 24,805,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 16,941,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

GameStop Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,362.68 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

