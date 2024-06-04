GateToken (GT) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. GateToken has a market cap of $782.42 million and $3.36 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $8.39 or 0.00012177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,882.27 or 0.99956147 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00106095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,241,848 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

