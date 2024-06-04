GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director John Randall Waterfield Buys 150,000 Shares

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Randall Waterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56.

JOB remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 815,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. GEE Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

