Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $489,427.48

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00003976 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $423.32 million and approximately $489,427.48 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.81213766 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $930,146.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

