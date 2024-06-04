Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Lifted by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Genpact makes up 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,992,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,664,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 432,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,941. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.