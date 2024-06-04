Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.