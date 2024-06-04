Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 284,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 615,068 shares.The stock last traded at $32.64 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 49,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after buying an additional 148,242 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

