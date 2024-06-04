Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.71% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $92,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,461 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

