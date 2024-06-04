Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,616 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.95% of Globant worth $96,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 541,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,118. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.82 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

