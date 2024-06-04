Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Lowered by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,825,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 3.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $70,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 2,074,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

