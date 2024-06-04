Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,318,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,985.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,971 shares of company stock valued at $150,432. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

GEG stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

