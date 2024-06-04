Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,916 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,474 shares of company stock valued at $188,917 over the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

