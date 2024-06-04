Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,916 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
Shares of GRBK opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,474 shares of company stock valued at $188,917 over the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.