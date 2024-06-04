Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.14 and last traded at $168.94. Approximately 21,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 54,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.84.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 44,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.