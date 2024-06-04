Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.14 and last traded at $168.94. Approximately 21,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 54,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.84.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
