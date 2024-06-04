Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,443,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,366.6 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
GRBMF stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.
About Grupo Bimbo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.