Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,443,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,366.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

GRBMF stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

