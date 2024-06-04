GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.10) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.47).

GSK Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,615.50 ($20.70). 118,878,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096,766. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,701.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,608.58. The company has a market cap of £65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.29) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,241.61). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

