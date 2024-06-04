Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

