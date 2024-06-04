Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hasbro by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,392. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

