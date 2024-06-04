HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.30. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,720.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises approximately 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

