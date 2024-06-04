HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $20,145,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 800,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,796,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.02. 369,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.