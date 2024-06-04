HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $61.23

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.23, but opened at $57.50. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 720,594 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.