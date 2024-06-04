Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.6 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.