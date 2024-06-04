HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $105.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 242054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

