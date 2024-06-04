Heard Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,248 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 4.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $64,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. 608,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.