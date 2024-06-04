Heard Capital LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Heard Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up about 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

