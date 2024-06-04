Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Financial Comparison

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $7.28 billion 1.87 $788.99 million N/A N/A Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 5.69 $118.60 million $2.21 15.53

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream 10.18% 35.08% 3.78%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Hess Midstream pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hong Kong and China Gas and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

